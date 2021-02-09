573 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Bought by Corundum Group Inc.

Corundum Group Inc. bought a new position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 573 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 83,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,839,000 after buying an additional 43,510 shares during the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP raised its stake in Intuit by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $28,494,000. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Intuit from $382.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $455.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $400.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Intuit from $378.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Intuit from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $403.33.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 413 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $143,752.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,046.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.07, for a total transaction of $204,317.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares in the company, valued at $76,923.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,803 shares of company stock worth $2,166,769. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $389.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $187.68 and a 1-year high of $398.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 40.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

