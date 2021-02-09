588 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Hoover Financial Advisors Inc.

Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,011,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AstraZeneca by 518.9% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 23,905 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new position in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $556,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in AstraZeneca by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 5,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AstraZeneca by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after buying an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.80.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $50.06 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $36.15 and a 1-year high of $64.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.39 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

