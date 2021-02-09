596 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 8,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 242,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,229,000 after purchasing an additional 36,924 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $205.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $205.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.52.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

