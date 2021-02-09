$6.14 Million in Sales Expected for Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) to report $6.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Capitala Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.80 million and the highest is $6.48 million. Capitala Finance reported sales of $9.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 36.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Capitala Finance will report full-year sales of $26.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $26.56 million to $27.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $24.15 million, with estimates ranging from $23.18 million to $25.12 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Capitala Finance.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capitala Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

In other Capitala Finance news, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.48 per share, for a total transaction of $35,328.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,272.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry W. Carroll bought 3,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $49,503.18. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $696,204. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 8,912 shares of company stock worth $113,131. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Capitala Finance stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:CPTA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Capitala Finance as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CPTA stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.04. 31,169 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a current ratio of 10.35. Capitala Finance has a 12 month low of $8.40 and a 12 month high of $55.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.85.

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer goods, textile apparel and luxury goods, leisure goods, household durables, retail, energy, and health-care industries.

