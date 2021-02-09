63,034 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Acquired by SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda

SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 63,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $14,670,000. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in Alibaba Group by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 957.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HSBC upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $263.15 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $169.95 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $245.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $268.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $18.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

