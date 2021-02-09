6,336 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Acquired by Syverson Strege & Co

Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 6,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $894,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 0.9% of Syverson Strege & Co’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,139,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 13,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 24,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,405,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VIG stock opened at $142.83 on Tuesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.82.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.