$676.63 Million in Sales Expected for Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) will announce $676.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Zynga’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $685.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $670.27 million. Zynga posted sales of $433.40 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 56.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynga will report full-year sales of $2.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.26 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $2.85 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynga.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Zynga from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.13.

ZNGA traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.31. 866,013 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,345,338. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of -367.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Zynga has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.19.

In related news, CFO James Gerard Griffin sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $9,790,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,541,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,088,524.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 120,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $1,329,754.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,525,722 shares of company stock valued at $24,992,904 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 1,467.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynga by 26,666.7% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Zynga by 47.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook and Snapchat.

