6,881 Shares in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Acquired by Grove Bank & Trust

Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,881 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 6,746.7% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1,927.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 94.8% during the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Citizens Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.04.

In related news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.85 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.67.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

