77,833 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV) Acquired by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 77,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,965,000. Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.1% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,924,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $729,000. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares by 9.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,208 shares. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.94.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares (BATS:VFMV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Minimum Volatility ETF ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.