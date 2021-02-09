$84.72 Million in Sales Expected for Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) will announce $84.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Triumph Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.75 million to $87.70 million. Triumph Bancorp reported sales of $69.98 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp will report full year sales of $357.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $335.74 million to $374.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $385.23 million, with estimates ranging from $354.18 million to $408.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Triumph Bancorp.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.43. Triumph Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 13.50%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens downgraded Triumph Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Triumph Bancorp from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.56.

In other news, CEO Aaron P. Graft sold 27,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $1,724,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Bryce Fowler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $252,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,627 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 18,576.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,102,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 5,075,372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,555,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,617,000 after buying an additional 228,067 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 6.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,072,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,411,000 after buying an additional 67,592 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 194.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 588,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,577,000 after buying an additional 388,455 shares during the period. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,705,000 after buying an additional 19,480 shares during the period. 74.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBK opened at $65.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.91. Triumph Bancorp has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $66.03.

Triumph Bancorp Company Profile

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through Banking, Factoring, and Corporate segments. It offers depository products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial loans, loans to purchase capital equipment, and business loans for working capital and operational purposes.

