9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Price Up 11.6%

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) rose 11.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 21,403,377 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 17,051,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

NMTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMTR. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 10,498 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in 9 Meters Biopharma in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

About 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

