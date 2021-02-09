A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

A.H. Belo Co. (NYSE:AHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A.H. Belo has decreased its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of AHC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 105,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,761. A.H. Belo has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $3.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.58. The firm has a market cap of $52.88 million, a P/E ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.51.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded A.H. Belo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th.

About A.H. Belo

A.H. Belo Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a local news and information publishing company primarily in Texas. The company publishes The Dallas Morning News, a newspaper; Briefing newspaper; and Al Dia, a Spanish-language newspaper, as well as operates related websites and mobile applications.

