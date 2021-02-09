A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Increased by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,756 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $3,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 15,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,299,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,233,000 after acquiring an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $1,289,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $61.38 on Tuesday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.69.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,967.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $2,801,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 141,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,910,696.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,646,830 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

