Aave Price Tops $524.02 on Top Exchanges (AAVE)

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last week, Aave has traded 72.9% higher against the dollar. One Aave coin can currently be bought for $524.02 or 0.01132108 BTC on exchanges. Aave has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion and approximately $1.26 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.22 or 0.05742919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Aave Coin Profile

Aave (CRYPTO:AAVE) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,358,245 coins. Aave’s official message board is medium.com/@ethlend1. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io. The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Buying and Selling Aave

Aave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.