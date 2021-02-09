ABB (NYSE:ABB) Upgraded to Hold by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABB (NYSE:ABB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered shares of ABB from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a sell rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded ABB from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, November 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of ABB stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. ABB has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $30.89. The company has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ABB will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 18,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ABB by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 175,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,908,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in ABB by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in ABB by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 112,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

