ABB (VTX:ABBN) Given a CHF 25 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a CHF 25 target price on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 22 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC set a CHF 24 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 23.54.

ABB has a fifty-two week low of CHF 21.65 and a fifty-two week high of CHF 27.24.

About ABB

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

