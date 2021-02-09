Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Position Cut by Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV

Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,340 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,507,561 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $925,878,000 after purchasing an additional 121,985 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,486,029 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $819,645,000 after purchasing an additional 329,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,571,332 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $497,498,000 after purchasing an additional 347,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $124.19. 19,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,726,991. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $125.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.04. The company has a market capitalization of $220.11 billion, a PE ratio of 65.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $128.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.26.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 18,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.79, for a total transaction of $2,302,312.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,014,875.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

