Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.70 Million

Analysts predict that Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) will announce sales of $28.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Absolute Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $28.60 million and the highest is $28.80 million. Absolute Software posted sales of $25.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Absolute Software will report full year sales of $117.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.10 million to $117.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $128.85 million, with estimates ranging from $126.40 million to $131.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Absolute Software.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $28.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 million. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Absolute Software from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABST. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,097,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Absolute Software in the fourth quarter worth $1,578,000. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ABST traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $13.90. The company had a trading volume of 128,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,089. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.18 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $13.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.0633 per share. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Absolute Software (ABST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.