Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.77. Acadia Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.10 and a one year high of $25.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on AKR shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.78.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.