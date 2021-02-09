Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Holdings Lifted by Allen Holding Inc. NY

Allen Holding Inc. NY boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 60.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 160,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard accounts for about 2.5% of Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Allen Holding Inc. NY’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $14,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 156.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,387,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,194,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,541 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 58.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,234,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,054 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,926,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,690 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 213,793.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,135,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,243 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,020,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,512 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $101.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $104.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.75 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

