Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Activision Blizzard from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock opened at $101.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $50.51 and a 12-month high of $104.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.45.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.2% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

