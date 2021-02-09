Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) will post sales of $1.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $900,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Adaptimmune Therapeutics reported sales of $730,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 64.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year sales of $3.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 million to $4.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.85 million, with estimates ranging from $4.00 million to $7.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

ADAP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADAP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.75. 1,457,161 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,256,764. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $13.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.57. The firm has a market cap of $878.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.90 and a beta of 2.40.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, COO William C. Bertrand, Jr. bought 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $142,830.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Adrian Rawcliffe sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $26,474.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,520 shares of company stock valued at $155,677. 18.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,796.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 11,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics (ADAP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.