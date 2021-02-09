Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 398 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OTIS. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 24,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 17.6% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OTIS opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $68.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.53 and its 200-day moving average is $65.04.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.13.

In related news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.51 per share, with a total value of $32,755.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

