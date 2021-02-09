Addison Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 631 Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 631 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth $64,269,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 101.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 941,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,241,000 after buying an additional 473,171 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,982,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,960,385 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $152,760,000 after buying an additional 183,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 663,800 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,721,000 after buying an additional 149,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Raymond James decreased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $72.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $31.00 and a twelve month high of $89.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.61.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

