Addison Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 44,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth about $171,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Carrier Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $611,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $11.50 and a 12 month high of $41.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.46.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CARR. Barclays cut shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.47.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

