Addison Advisors LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 9,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 2,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $173.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $174.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $151.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.82.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

