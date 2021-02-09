Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) had its price target upped by Loop Capital from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WMS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advanced Drainage Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

WMS opened at $99.00 on Friday. Advanced Drainage Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.13 and a fifty-two week high of $109.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.08 and a 200-day moving average of $69.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $486.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.21%.

In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, Director Ross M. Jones sold 1,670,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $125,250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,084,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,050,483 shares of company stock worth $150,345,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,449,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,895,000 after purchasing an additional 323,481 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,112,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $128,567,000 after purchasing an additional 98,815 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,592,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,138,000 after purchasing an additional 69,441 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,722 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,982,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 990,355 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,774,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.