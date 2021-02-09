AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,291 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,291 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 350.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the third quarter worth $65,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.98 and a 52-week high of $33.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In related news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 40,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $1,132,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,218,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,345,575,710.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 20,000,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $566,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on KDP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

