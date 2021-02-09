AE Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 50,033 Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,011,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,677,000 after acquiring an additional 545,484 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,920,000 after acquiring an additional 168,777 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,157,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,775,000 after purchasing an additional 82,097 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 1,064,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 528,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,957,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RODM stock opened at $28.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.11. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 12 month low of $18.76 and a 12 month high of $29.30.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

