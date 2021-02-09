AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI)

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI opened at $54.16 on Tuesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.51 and a twelve month high of $59.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.36.

