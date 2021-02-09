AE Wealth Management LLC Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Crown were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown during the 1st quarter worth about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Crown by 162.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in Crown by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 175,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Crown by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 979,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,270,000 after purchasing an additional 127,380 shares in the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Crown from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Crown from $107.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Crown from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Crown currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of NYSE:CCK opened at $93.69 on Tuesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.97 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

