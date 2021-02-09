AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 204.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,799 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLDM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLDM opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold MiniShares has a 1-year low of $14.38 and a 1-year high of $20.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.52 and its 200 day moving average is $18.89.

