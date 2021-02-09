AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GOLD. Alleghany Corp DE lifted its stake in Barrick Gold by 174.2% in the third quarter. Alleghany Corp DE now owns 5,005,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,691,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180,000 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 82.0% during the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,015,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,101,000 after buying an additional 2,710,126 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 135.1% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 4,350,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $120,635,000 after buying an additional 2,500,473 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,524,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,335,910,000 after buying an additional 1,438,605 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 6.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,122,537 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $536,669,000 after buying an additional 1,232,840 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on GOLD shares. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird raised Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays upgraded Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.92.

NYSE GOLD opened at $22.46 on Tuesday. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $12.65 and a one year high of $31.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

See Also: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.