AE Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,533 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,012 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

NYSE:PANW opened at $385.40 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $363.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.88. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.47 and a 12 month high of $390.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.32 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.73 million. Equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.76.

In related news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.97, for a total value of $11,798,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,766,809.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.