AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Issues Earnings Results

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The construction company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE ACM traded down $1.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,160,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,328. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.65. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $21.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.25.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

