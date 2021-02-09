Aeon (AEON) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.12 Million

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $4.12 million and approximately $28,936.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeon coin can now be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000564 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aeon has traded 34.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.00351018 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 17.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000739 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 41.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 82.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000099 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon Profile

AEON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

