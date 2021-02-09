Aeron (ARNX) Achieves Market Cap of $160,149.21

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARNX) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One Aeron token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $160,149.21 and approximately $78,175.00 worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aeron has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00054275 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $484.64 or 0.01036307 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006064 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,515.65 or 0.05379202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.54 or 0.00046054 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.71 or 0.00016483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00020858 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00029925 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00038980 BTC.

Aeron Token Profile

Aeron (CRYPTO:ARNX) is a token. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens. Aeron’s official website is aeron.aero. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

