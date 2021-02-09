AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $152.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “AeroVironment, Inc. designs, develops, produces, operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies, businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of UAS and tactical missile systems that provide situational awareness, multi-band communications, force protection and other mission effects, and Efficient Energy Systems, which focuses primarily on the design, development, production, support and operation of electric energy systems. The Company supplies UAS, tactical missile systems and related services primarily to organizations within the United States Department of Defense. The Company also supplies charging systems and services for electric vehicles, and power cycling and test systems to commercial, consumer and government customers. It serves the U.S. Department of Defense, including the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Special Operations Command, Air Force, and Navy. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AVAV. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

NASDAQ AVAV traded up $5.86 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.94. The company had a trading volume of 225,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,955. AeroVironment has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $143.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.92 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $106.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.95.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $92.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that AeroVironment will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,078 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,847 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in AeroVironment by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

