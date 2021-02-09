Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Issues Earnings Results

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) released its earnings results on Sunday. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $555.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.38 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 5.37%. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share.

AMG opened at $132.10 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.75 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMG shares. TheStreet raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $86.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.