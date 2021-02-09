Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research note released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Affirm in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $126.29.

AFRM stock opened at $122.76 on Monday. Affirm has a 1 year low of $90.01 and a 1 year high of $137.98.

In other news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic purchased 12,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $604,415.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll purchased 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

