AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at BMO Capital Markets

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AGCO. Barclays upped their price objective on AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AGCO from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup upgraded AGCO from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on AGCO in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating and a $119.00 price target for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AGCO has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $103.44.

NYSE AGCO opened at $121.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. AGCO has a 12 month low of $35.33 and a 12 month high of $124.85.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

In related news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.43, for a total transaction of $613,795.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,877.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director P George Benson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.03, for a total value of $186,060.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,513,691.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 213,573 shares of company stock valued at $19,944,793. 17.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

