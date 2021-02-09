AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.83 Million

Brokerages predict that AgroFresh Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGFS) will post sales of $54.83 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AgroFresh Solutions’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.16 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $54.50 million. AgroFresh Solutions reported sales of $60.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that AgroFresh Solutions will report full-year sales of $160.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $160.28 million to $160.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $176.23 million, with estimates ranging from $170.50 million to $181.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for AgroFresh Solutions.

A number of brokerages have commented on AGFS. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AgroFresh Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AgroFresh Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of AGFS stock opened at $2.43 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. AgroFresh Solutions has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.12.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGFS. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 639.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 63,989 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $222,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,499,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 58,231 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 24,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

About AgroFresh Solutions

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and services to enhance the quality and extend the shelf life of fresh produce. It offers solutions in various fresh produce categories, including apples, bananas, cherries, citrus, and pears, as well as avocados, kiwifruits, melons, ornamentals, peaches and nectarines, plums, tomatoes, and others.

