Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD opened at $253.64 on Tuesday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $284.24.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $325.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.69.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

