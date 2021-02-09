Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) vs. Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) Head to Head Comparison

Airspan Networks (OTCMKTS:AIRO) and Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Airspan Networks and Vuzix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A Vuzix -321.08% -95.50% -82.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.4% of Vuzix shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Airspan Networks shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of Vuzix shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Airspan Networks has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vuzix has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its share price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Airspan Networks and Vuzix’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Airspan Networks N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vuzix $6.67 million 94.98 -$26.48 million ($0.94) -13.72

Airspan Networks has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vuzix.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Airspan Networks and Vuzix, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Airspan Networks 0 0 0 0 N/A Vuzix 0 1 3 0 2.75

Vuzix has a consensus target price of $10.50, indicating a potential downside of 18.60%. Given Vuzix’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vuzix is more favorable than Airspan Networks.

Summary

Vuzix beats Airspan Networks on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Airspan Networks Company Profile

Airspan Networks Inc. provides 4G broadband wireless products and solutions worldwide. The company's products and services deliver high-speed data, voice, and multimedia services to operators and vertical markets in licensed and unlicensed frequency bands covering from 700MHz up to 6GHz. It offers AirVelocity, a LTE-advanced small cell designed for bringing public access LTE networks to indoor spaces; AirSynergy, an outdoor urban small cell that supports a range of broadband wireless interfaces; and AirHarmony that provides the outdoor micro layer of a heterogeneous LTE-advanced network deployment. It also offers Air4G, a technology solution that combines 4G LTE and WiMAX technologies; Air4Gp Freestyler, a pico base station that delivers small cell and high capacity networks for licensed and unlicensed bands; AirSymphony, a virtual RAN platform that allows the creation of virtual or cloud LTE radio access networks; and AirSON, an advanced algorithm suite designed to address operators' needs in the deployment of small cells. In addition, it provides iBridge, a transport solution for small cell backhaul and front-haul applications; and Netspan, a sub-network element management solution that manages its network elements in the LTE/4G and backhaul product lines. Further, it offers radio planning, network installation, integration, training, and post-sales support services to facilitate the deployment and operation of its systems; and telecommunications equipment. The company provides its wireless broadband solutions to Internet service providers, and carriers, as well as for various vertical market segments, including smart utilities, public safety, transportation, and oil and gas. Airspan Networks Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Vuzix Company Profile

Vuzix Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets. The company offers its products in the form of smart glasses and AR glasses. Its personal display and wearable computing devices offer users a portable viewing experience; provide solutions for mobility; wearable displays; and virtual and augmented reality. The company's wearable display devices are worn like eyeglasses and attached to head-worn mounts; and these devices typically include cameras, sensors, and a computer that enable a user to view, record, and interact with video and digital content such as computer data, the Internet, social media, and entertainment applications. The company was formerly known as Icuiti Corporation and changed its name to Vuzix Corporation in September 2007. Vuzix Corporation was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in West Henrietta, New York. It also has offices in Rochester, New York; Oxford, the United Kingdom; and Tokyo, Japan.

