Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 19.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,020 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 10,693 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $4,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 577.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 305 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $117.28 on Tuesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.18 and a 1 year high of $124.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47.

In related news, Director Madhu Ranganathan sold 1,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $174,350.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on AKAM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.67.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides Web Application Protector to safeguard web assets from web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Edge DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Site Shield that prevents attacker from directly targeting the application origin and forces traffic to go through its network, where attack can be better detected and mitigated; identity Cloud, a customer identity access management solution; Prolexic Routed to protect web- and IP-based application; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

