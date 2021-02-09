Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $2.75 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alithya Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Alithya Group from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,274,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.50% of Alithya Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALYA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.68. 278,456 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,471. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $136.87 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 0.97. Alithya Group has a 52-week low of $0.96 and a 52-week high of $5.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $51.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

