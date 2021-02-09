Allen Investment Management LLC Buys 31 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,804 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $577.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $357.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $529.75 and its 200-day moving average is $516.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

