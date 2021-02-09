Allen Investment Management LLC Has $19.34 Million Stock Position in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Allen Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 819 shares during the quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $19,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Equinix in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equinix during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Mizuho began coverage on Equinix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upgraded Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $782.00 to $818.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.45.

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total value of $152,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.61, for a total value of $1,408,138.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,756,586.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $747.41 on Tuesday. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $714.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $747.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a PE ratio of 146.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.