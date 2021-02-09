Allen Investment Management LLC Has $76.34 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Allen Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 0.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for about 1.3% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of ServiceNow worth $76,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NOW. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 372.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 52 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $587.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $542.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $500.65. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.93 and a twelve month high of $598.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.70 billion, a PE ratio of 166.55, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $566.86.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.01, for a total value of $181,275.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,002.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.08, for a total transaction of $41,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,215,710.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,755 shares of company stock valued at $36,698,629 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

