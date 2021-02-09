Allen Operations LLC Sells 4,320 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Allen Operations LLC trimmed its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 37.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the quarter. Match Group comprises approximately 0.2% of Allen Operations LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Allen Operations LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,333,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $757,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 376.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 108,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,038,000 after purchasing an additional 85,937 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Match Group by 23.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the period. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,548.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $3,831,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,348,467.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $159.00 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $162.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -240.91, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.22.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The business had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Match Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.55.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

